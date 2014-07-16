Kiwis veteran centre Steve Matai, close to calling curtains on career

Manly veterans Brett Stewart and Steve Matai are on the cusp of retirement, with the club announcing they are seeking medical retirement clearances from the NRL.

Steve Matai after he was punched by Mitchell Allgood

The Sea Eagles also confirmed that neither player have been able to participate in the pre-season due to separate injuries that have plagued their recent seasons.

Stewart has long battled issues with his knee, while Matai has a history of neck pain.

It is understood that should the Sea Eagles receive medical clearances for both players, their salaries would not count towards this season's salary cap.

Both Stewart and Matai had deals until the end of this season.

"The Sea Eagles are working closely with the NRL, the RLPA, and the players' respective managers George Mimis (Stewart) and Gavin Orr (Matai) to give the players a dignified and respectful exit from their brilliant careers," the club said in a statement today.

"Both players have been unable to train in preparation for the 2017 NRL season as a result of surgery at the end of 2016 and the inability to receive medical clearance to train.

"Manly Sea Eagles are working with the management of both players to give them the farewell they deserve in front of their thousands of adoring fans."

Both players were a part of Manly's premiership teams in 2008 and 2011, and have scored a combined 254 tries in 462 games as one-club players.