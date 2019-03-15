TODAY |

Kiwis utility, Jahrome Hughes, to undergo hand surgery

Source:  AAP

Melbourne halfback Jahrome Hughes will miss at least the next two NRL matches after undergoing surgery on Saturday on a broken hand.

Jahrome Hughes passes under pressure from Kiwis teammate Kodi Nikorima. Source: Getty

Hughes suffered the injury during the Storm's 22-8 victory over South Sydney on Friday night at AAMI Park, although he played out the match.

Ryley Jacks, who rejoined the Storm from Gold Coast this season, is likely to start in the No.7 jumper in their round five clash against Newcastle next Saturday.


League
NRL
Kiwis
