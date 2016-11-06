 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Kiwis top coaching role open to international candidates

share

Source:

AAP

International candidates will now be considered for NZRL's top coaching job, a panel reviewing the Kiwis' recent World Cup failure has recommended.

Kiwis coach David Kidwell

Kiwis coach David Kidwell

Source: Photosport

Full details of the wide-ranging, independent review into NZ's shock quarter- final exit won't be made public until early March.

However, the NZRL has chosen to immediately establish two suggestions from the review.

It will allow international candidates to be considered for the role and will establish an independent group to recommend future head coaches.

Current Kiwis coach David Kidwell's position is under serious threat after his team bowed out to Fiji in the first knockout match last November.

However, NZRL chairman Reon Edwards says the changes announced on Monday don't necessarily mean the body is preparing to shut the door on former Kiwis international forward Kidwell.

"While this change is designed to ensure the best possible person is appointed to the job, it should not be read in any way as a comment on the World Cup coach's past performance nor on his possible re-appointment in the role."

A draft summary of the World Cup campaign review was prepared and presented this week by a two-person panel.

The panel comprises recently-appointed chief executive of the Australian Rugby Union Raelene Castle and international sports barrister and player manager Tim Castle, no relation.

Edwards said the full report would be presented at the next board meeting on February 28.

A summary is expected to be made public in early March in conjunction with the body's four-year strategic plan.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Kiwis coach David Kidwell

Kiwis top coaching role open to international candidates

00:30
2
Wearing full length jumpsuits and face masks, these fans left many scratching their head.

Watch: North Korean 'cheerleaders' sport bizarre masks at Winter Olympics

3
Joe Moody tackled by Will Genia

'There is that depth there so anyone can step in' - Joe Moody braced for Test prop selection fight

4
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Anthony Joshua of Great Britain celebrates after defeating Dominic Breazeale of The USA during their IBF World Heavyweight Championship bout at The O2 Arena on June 25, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Joseph Parker's camp fire shots at Anthony Joshua, question British champs' aerobic fitness

00:15
5
The Thunder defeated Memphis 110-92 without stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Paul George links up with Steven Adams as the big Kiwi lays down brutal dunk over Grizzlies in Thunder's win

Auckland city night skyline with city center and Auckland Sky Tower, the iconic landmark of Auckland, New Zealand.

'No relief in sight' for unrelenting Auckland humidity with overnight temperatures set to average 19C over coming days

Aucklanders awoke to 100 per cent humidity level this morning, creating conditions no different to a tropical climate.

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released

Late night viewing awaits with the ceremony starting at 11pm NZ time.

Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning

And there's more hot nights and wet days on the way, warns MetService meteorologist.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 