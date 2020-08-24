Kiwis Test rake's future at Storm dependant on Cam Smith's retirement decision



Melbourne players are in the dark as speculation mounts NRL great Cameron Smith is about to call time on his storied career.

Brandon Smith chases a kick Source: Photosport

The Storm skipper will return from three weeks out with an injured shoulder to lead his side against Manly on Sunday on the Sunshine Coast, but his NRL games appear to be numbered.

Melbourne are expecting Smith to choose retirement over another season with the club where he made his debut in 2002, with the other option to play a final year with a Queensland club.

His family, including three kids, are currently set up on the Gold Coast, which would make for an easy transition to Brisbane or the Titans for the former Kangaroos captain.

The 37-year-old hasn't told his Melbourne teammates of his plans, with youngster Nicho Hynes saying on Monday they aren't putting pressure on Smith to make a call.

"It's a bit above my pay-grade to know what he's up to - I'd be happy for him to play for another 10 years," said Hynes, who is set to start at five-eighth against the Sea Eagles.

"We try to give him his space as for what he's done in the game he deserves it."

His father, Wayne Smith, has told News Corp he believes his son will retire at the end of 2020 as a one-club player.

Melbourne need Smith to make a call ASAP so they can move on their rising star hookers Brandon Smith and Harry Grant.

The management of Kiwi ace Smith, who is currently out with a fractured jaw, told the Storm he wants out of the club should the veteran play so he can seek a starting No.9 role elsewhere.

Grant is currently with Wests Tigers on a one-year loan deal and while he says he's committed to returning to Melbourne next year, he's unlikely to be happy being third in line for a start.