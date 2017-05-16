Kiwis Test prop Russell Packer signs four-year deal with Tigers

New Zealand Test prop Russell Packer has signed to join Wests Tigers on a four- year deal as new coach Ivan Cleary's team rebuild rolls on.

Kiwis prop Russell Packer makes a run against the Kangaroos during the 2017 ANZAC Test in Canberra. Source: Photosport

The 27-year-old Packer will arrive from St George Illawarra for next season, joining recent Cleary signings in fellow Kiwi Test prop Ben Matulino and Canterbury five-eighth Josh Reynolds.

The next big piece in the puzzle is expected to be out-of-favour Warriors utility back Tuimoala Lolohea as Cleary moves to replace his departing stars Aaron Woods, Mitchell Moses and James Tedesco.

While he is losing NSW prop Woods, Cleary has ensured the Tigers get some much- needed grunt and go-forward with the addition of Packer and Matulino, both of whom he coached when at the helm of the Warriors.

Packer has resurrected his NRL career since joining the Dragons in the past two seasons after he served 12 months in jail for assault.

He has played a total of 142 NRL games with the Warriors and St George Illawarra since making his debut in 2008 and played his third Test for New Zealand in the recent clash with Australia.

"Russell has been one of the standout front-rowers in the NRL this season," said Cleary.

"He's a no-nonsense front-rower, he really knows what his job is and he delivers and I think he's only going to get better.

"I think he's going to have a very strong leadership role here. He's got a great story, a story of hard knocks and coming out the other side, and that will resonate with lots of the boys here.