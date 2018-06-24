 

Kiwis start strongly in Denver but England surge past them in second half

England have surged back from 12-0 down to comfortably beat a youthful New Zealand side 36-18 in their one-off rugby league Test in Denver.

A dropped ball from the Kiwis led to England scoring through Tommy Makinson.
Rugby league got an NFL makeover at Mile High Stadium on Saturday, with skydivers and cheerleaders during drinks breaks.

Thousands were still outside - either lining up at the gates or engaging in the US pastime of tailgating - when the Warriors' Issac Luke led a blood-curdling haka.

A total crowd of 19,320 turned up to see Wests Tigers debutant Esan Marsters bedazzle the English left-side defence to score the first try.

New Kiwis coach Michael Maguire looked set for a winning debut after half an hour.

But a late challenge on England five-eighth Jonny Lomax by Martin Taupau proved a turning point, and winger Ryan Hall kicked off the comeback with an athletic winger's try seven minutes short of halftime.

Connor's pass put lock Elliott Whitehead over in the 38th minute, leaving England behind by just two at the break.

With both sides tiring in the dry heat, Wayne Bennett's England side put their foot on the gas in the second half.

Canberra's Whitehead, Connor and fellow replacement Tommy Makinson all scored before a breakaway second touchdown for Penrith's Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Centre Bateman then iced the English win in the dying seconds, and prop James Graham missed a conversion attempt on the occasion of his 40th Test.

Maguire will now try to tempt a number of absent stars, led by Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, back into the fold in time for the tour to England and France in October and November.

