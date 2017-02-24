Kiwis star Kevin Proctor named Titans' co-captain

Gold Coast coach Neil Henry has announced that Ryan James and recruit Kevin Proctor will co-captain the Titans in 2017.



Kevin Proctor Source: Photosport

James has racked up 93 games for the Titans since making his NRL debut for the team in 2010.



"This is not just a proud moment for me, it also means a lot to my family," 25 -year-old James said.



"To have signed a new contract last month and to now have been given this additional honour, 2017 has started extremely well and I hope it continues throughout the season."



New Zealand forward Proctor, 27, admitted he was surprised by the Henry's choice after joining the Titans from Melbourne in the off-season.



"Neil and I had a number of conversations early on about bringing that aspect of leadership to the club but I was honestly shocked when he appointed me a co- captain," Proctor said.



"It's a new refreshing start for me and all I hope is that I play to my potential, lead by example, and have a positive impact on the entire playing group."



Henry said the leadership qualities both men possess will help propel the club to the next level.



"I certainly feel Ryan is ready for the responsibility of leading the team as co-captain," Henry said.



"Kevin brings a wealth of NRL experience as well as having played at the highest level for his country.

