Kiwis star Joseph Manu shows off his power with brutal don't argue

Kiwis star Joseph Manu has shown off how powerful he is with a brutal don’t argue in the Roosters’ win over the Wests Tigers last night.

Manu, playing at fullback in the absence of NSW custodian James Tedesco, came in for a carry in the first half.

Footage from the match shows the Tokoroa-raised star come onto the ball, step off his left foot before sending Tigers halfback Luke Brooks reeling away with a huge left fend.