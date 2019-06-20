TODAY |

Kiwis star Jared Waerea-Hargreaves re-commits to Roosters

AAP
Sydney Roosters vice-captain Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has signed a new deal with the NRL club, keeping him at premiers until at least the end of 2023.

New Zealand international Waerea-Hargreaves has made 213 appearances for the Roosters since joining the club from Manly in 2010.

Waerea-Hargreaves, who is the Roosters' longest serving prop, has appeared in 32 Test matches for the Kiwis.

"It's an honour and a privilege to wear the Roosters jersey, and this club is definitely where my heart is," the 30-year-old said.

"From the top down, there's a special group of people at the Roosters, and I consider myself incredibly fortunate to know that I'll continue to be part of the team we have here."

Roosters coach Trent Robinson has described the gun prop as a key member of the club.

"In the role he plays on the field and as our club's vice-captain, Jared is an integral member of our leadership group," he said.

"Respected for his strong work ethic, and for the good man that he is, Jared has embraced his role as a mentor to the younger forwards we have at the club, so it's great news that his experience will continue to benefit the Roosters in the coming years."

The Roosters are now expected to turn their attention to re-signing Sio Siua Taukeiaho.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. Source: Photosport
