Kiwis star Brandon Smith reveals TJ Perenara has mulled code switch for months

Source:  1 NEWS

Brandon Smith is the latest Kiwi NRL star to throw his support behind TJ Perenara's potential code swap, revealing the All Black has actually been weighing up the decision since at least February.

Smith said Perenara has been reaching out to players in the NRL since February about their code. Source: SKY

1 NEWS revealed last week that Perenara is in discussions to join the Sydney Roosters with speculation swirling around New Zealand Rugby's willingness to re-sign the 29-year-old after his Japanese rugby stint.

However, Smith said on Fox Sports' Matty Johns Show last night the former Hurricane has been talking to NRL players for months about a move.

"He messaged a bloke like myself in February, saying he was going to make that code switch, and how does he physically and mentally prep his body, and stuff like that," Smith says.

"He was asking me to send him clips of [Penrith Panthers hooker] Api Koroisau and learn deception around the ruck. 

"Someone who has already been around professional sport for so long and asking a player like me - a nobody - it's awesome. It shows he's got a lot of respect for the game of rugby league.

"He messages us every game we play about who went well. He's a great supporter and I think he can only be good for the game."

Code-swapping Kiwis Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Sonny Bill Williams have backed Perenara to shine in the 13-man game if he does make the move and last night, Smith joined that chorus of support as well.

"I think he'd be real good. 

"What I've heard from Aaron Smith is he's a massive talker on the field and he's really good at organising the boys around him. 

"In rugby league, as a hooker, that's a great trait to have. He's got the mentality of a champion, he's been an All Black for years and years."

Despite never playing the game himself, Perenara has plenty of links to rugby league through his family.

Perenara’s father, Thomas, was a Junior Kiwi and played alongside Kiwis great Kevin Iro. His first cousin, Henry, is now an NRL referee having played 72 games of first grade rugby league.

As a 15-year-old, Perenara once travelled to Melbourne with a group of Wellington teenagers, led by former Kiwis hardman John Lomax. He was offered a contract with the Storm but did not sign.

It is understood the Roosters would look to play Perenara at hooker, a position they are desperate to fill following the recent retirement of club co-captain and Origin rake Jake Friend.

The Japanese Top League season concludes on May 23, while the deadline for NRL teams to add new players to their rosters in 2021 falls in the first week of August.

