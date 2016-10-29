Kiwis skipper Jesse Bromwich crowned NZRL player of the year

Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich has been crowned New Zealand Rugby League player of the year for the second consecutive year.

Melbourne Storm prop Bromwich fully deserved the gong, Kiwis coach David Kidwell said at the awards function in Auckland.

"He leads with his actions on the field. The fact that he has won the award again really speaks volumes of how much he has taken his game to another level," Kidwell said.

Canberra winger Jordan Rapana was named rookie of the year and Penrith forward James Fisher-Harris won the junior honour.