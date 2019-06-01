TODAY |

Kiwis skipper Dallin Watene-Zelezniak signs for Bulldogs after leaving Panthers

AAP
Kiwis

Canterbury have beaten a number of rival clubs to sign New Zealand international Dallin Watene-Zelezniak to an 18-month NRL deal.

Just days after the fullback/winger was granted a release from Penrith, the Bulldogs announced the recruitment of the 23-year-old who was believed to have also been courted by the West Tigers, Parramatta and North Queensland.

Watene-Zelezniak's arrival will be a huge boost for Canterbury, who are bottom of the ladder with just three wins from 12 games this season, and he could be available to face the Roosters in round 14 on June 16.

    The Kiwis captain has had a rough start to 2019 with the Penrith Panthers. Source: 1 NEWS

    Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill was delighted to have signed the talented outside back, who scored 41 tries in 106 NRL game for the Panthers.

    "The acquisition of Dallin is fantastic news for the club and the vision we have going forward," Hill said in a club statement.

    "Not only is Dallin a great player but he is a quality person and a leader.

    "As the current Kiwi captain he provides us with both class and proven ability and he will be a major addition to our backline."

    Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. Kiwis Rugby League training at Mt Smart Stadium ahead of the upcoming test match against the Australian Kangaroos this weekend. Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 8 October 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
    Dallin Watene-Zelezniak at Kiwis training at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland. Source: Photosport
