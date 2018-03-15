Kiwis second rower Tohu Harris a Warriors No. 6 option for Eels clash

Second-rower Tohu Harris might be the answer to a halves shortage if Mason Lino is ruled out of the Warriors' NRL team to play Parramatta.

Tohu Harris is enjoying the challenge of being a leader at the Warriors. Source: Photosport

Lino is named to start a second-straight match at halfback in the absence of Shaun Johnson (ankle), but is no guarantee to face the last-placed Eels on Friday night in Sydney.

Back-up No.7 Lino limped off with a sore ankle late in the 32-0 hammering by the Sydney Roosters in Auckland and only had a limited role on Tuesday at training.

Coach Stephen Kearney will be forced to move veteran five-eighth Blake Green in one spot to No.7 if Lino doesn't recover.

He would then scan his squad for a five-eighth option.

Ball-playing forward Harris is a leading candidate, having famously started a Test there four years ago against Australia in Sydney.

Then-Kiwi coach Kearney promoted Harris from the bench in place of Isaac John as a tactical surprise.

"He'd be a long, tall option," Kearney said.

"It's what I think will work best for the team this week; there's no doubt we'll have a look at it."

The Warriors will field at least one starting change, with veteran hooker Issac Luke having recovered from a dislocated shoulder. He is named in place of Karl Lawton.

Included on an extended bench is 2018 Warriors signing Gerard Beale.