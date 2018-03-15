Kiwis second rower Tohu Harris a Warriors No. 6 option for Eels clash

Source:AAP
Second-rower Tohu Harris might be the answer to a halves shortage if Mason Lino is ruled out of the Warriors' NRL team to play Parramatta.
Tohu Harris is enjoying the challenge of being a leader at the Warriors.
Lino is named to start a second-straight match at halfback in the absence of Shaun Johnson (ankle), but is no guarantee to face the last-placed Eels on Friday night in Sydney.
Back-up No.7 Lino limped off with a sore ankle late in the 32-0 hammering by the Sydney Roosters in Auckland and only had a limited role on Tuesday at training.
Coach Stephen Kearney will be forced to move veteran five-eighth Blake Green in one spot to No.7 if Lino doesn't recover.
He would then scan his squad for a five-eighth option.
Ball-playing forward Harris is a leading candidate, having famously started a Test there four years ago against Australia in Sydney.
Then-Kiwi coach Kearney promoted Harris from the bench in place of Isaac John as a tactical surprise.
"He'd be a long, tall option," Kearney said.
"It's what I think will work best for the team this week; there's no doubt we'll have a look at it."
The Warriors will field at least one starting change, with veteran hooker Issac Luke having recovered from a dislocated shoulder. He is named in place of Karl Lawton.
Included on an extended bench is 2018 Warriors signing Gerard Beale.
The Kiwi Test utility hasn't played first grade for his new club, having broken his leg during last year's World Cup.
