Kiwis second rower Joseph Tapine faces two-week NRL ban after dangerous contact

Source:AAP
Canberra forward Joseph Tapine is facing a maximum two-game NRL ban for dangerous contact in Saturday's win over Canterbury.
Joseph Tapine of the Raiders is tackled by David Klemmer of the Bulldogs.
Source: Getty
Tapine was today hit with a grade one dangerous contact charge for his incident with Bulldogs hooker Michael Lichaa in the first half at Belmore Sportsground.
An early plea would usually result in a one-game suspension, however Tapine carries 85 points which would mean he risks being rubbed out for two matches.
