 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Kiwis second rower Joseph Tapine faces two-week NRL ban after dangerous contact

share

Source:

AAP

Canberra forward Joseph Tapine is facing a maximum two-game NRL ban for dangerous contact in Saturday's win over Canterbury.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 29: Joseph Tapine of the Raiders is tackled by David Klemmer of the Bulldogs during the round nine NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Canberra Raiders at ANZ Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Joseph Tapine of the Raiders is tackled by David Klemmer of the Bulldogs.

Source: Getty

Tapine was today hit with a grade one dangerous contact charge for his incident with Bulldogs hooker Michael Lichaa in the first half at Belmore Sportsground.

An early plea would usually result in a one-game suspension, however Tapine carries 85 points which would mean he risks being rubbed out for two matches.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Daniel Cormier punches Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Daniel Cormier knocks out Stipe Miocic to become UFC heavyweight champion, calls out wrestling star Brock Lesnar

00:13
2
The Kiwi took less than three minutes to defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 226.

Kiwi UFC star Dan 'Hangman' Hooker leaves opponent on the canvas with first-round KO

00:15
3
Croatia will face England in the semi-final after defeating Russia 4-3 from the spot in Sochi.

Croatia beat Russia in thrilling penalty shootout to seal spot in World Cup semi-final

00:15
4
The Kiwi's effort sees her in with a chance of victory at the Thornberry Creek Classic.

Lydia Ko belts home long range eagle, rockets into contention in Wisconsin

00:20
5
The Kiwi golfer made the youngster's day in West Virginia.

'I was walking back in shock' – Danny Lee makes young fan's day

04:32
An ‘all-star’ team of eighteen divers entered the caves this afternoon as the boys and their families were notified of the development.

LIVE: Rescue of 12 schoolboys and their football coach trapped in Thai cave has begun

Keep up to date with all the latest information from the operation.


The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story.


00:30
The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.

00:28
The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.