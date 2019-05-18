TODAY |

Kiwis rugby league legend Quentin Pongia dies, loses battle with cancer

AAP
More From
League
Kiwis
NRL

Tributes are flowing in for former Canberra and New Zealand forward Quentin Pongia, who has died aged 48 following a cancer battle.

Pongia played 137 NRL games and 35 tests for the Kiwis, winning the 1994 premiership with the Raiders.

The front-rower also spent time at the Warriors, Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra, as well as playing two seasons in the English Super League with Wigan.

Raiders coach and former teammate Ricky Stuart was among those to pay tribute to Pongia, who underwent surgery last November to remove a bowel tumour.

"Like a number of players who played with him, I have nothing but respect and a wonderful friendship with Quentin and although it saddens me to hear of the news, it comforts me to know he has no pain now," Stuart said.

"Quentin is the toughest individual I have ever played with and I know how hard he fought to beat this terrible disease.

"He will be sorely missed right across the rugby league community."

The New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) also honoured their former captain.

"He was an icon of the game, a great bloke and a fearless player," NZRL chief executive Greg Peters told the New Zealand Herald.

"He had a huge identity in the game during his playing career and it's just really tragic to see cancer take another great man way too early."

Former Kiwis player Quentin Pongia in action during a match against Australia. 1998. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Former Kiwis player Quentin Pongia in action against Australia. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Kiwis
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:29
Bragging rights are on the line as the two school’s face off in their traditional annual rugby fixture.
Watch: Auckland Grammar and King's College square off in 1st XV showdown, perform stirring haka's
2
Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
3
Raelene Castle today confirmed that Rugby Australia had axed Folau following his controversial social media post last month.
'Deeply saddened' - Israel Folau releases statement after being terminated by Rugby Australia
4
1 NEWS
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
5
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15
Bromwich was lined up by Mahe Fonua but somehow shook off the impact to put Will Chambers in space.

Kiwis star Kenny Bromwich brushes off big hit to set up Storm's late game-winner against West Tigers
Nathaniel Roache scores against the Bulldogs

Warriors lose injured hooker Nathaniel Roache ahead of Panthers clash
Greg Inglis. Vodafone Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL Rugby League round 12, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 26 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

NRL star Greg Inglis' ruling gives Rabbitohs $1 million salary cap relief

'I can still play at Origin level' says NRL veteran Josh Morris