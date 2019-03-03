Kiwis rookie Jahrome Hughes in line to replace Billy Slater as Storm fullback

Jahrome Hughes is in the box seat to claim Billy Slater's No.1 NRL jersey for Melbourne as the Storm sweat on scans on youngster Scott Drinkwater's pectoral muscle.



The Storm travelled back from Mackay to Melbourne with Drinkwater set to undergo scans on Monday morning amid fears of a tear.



The 21-year-old was favoured to take the retired Slater's fullback spot but he now appears to miss up to 12 weeks of action after he left the field in the Storm's 14-6 trial loss to North Queensland.



"It sounds like (Drinkwater) might have torn a pec and if that's the case, he will require surgery and might be out for two or three months at least," Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said.



"That's the diagnosis without having the scan."



Hughes had also been in some doubt after not playing an NRL trial match since the All-Stars game but the Storm are now certain he will be fit for round one against Brisbane on March 14.

