Kiwis prop Zane Tetevano signs for Panthers

Penrith have revealed how a ringing endorsement from the Sydney Roosters was all they needed to give Zane Tetevano a two-year NRL deal.



Zane Tetevano. Source: Photosport

The Panthers today confirmed the Roosters front-rower had signed until the end of 2021 in what shapes to be a crucial addition for coach Ivan Cleary.



Tetevano was part of the Roosters' grand final-winning line-up in 2018 but heartbreakingly missed out on this year's triumph.



The return of skipper Jake Friend meant Roosters coach Trent Robinson had to make the tough call to leave Tetevano out of his team.



The 29-year-old played 74 out of a possible 80 games at the Roosters, while he was also rewarded with selection for New Zealand later in the year.



The signing follows speculation the Panthers were in the hunt for another Roosters star in Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.



But once Waerea-Hargreaves penned a deal to stay at Moore Park, Penrith pounced on his teammate.



"To sign a premiership winner and current New Zealand international is a significant coup for our club," Panthers general manager Matt Cameron said.



"The decision to bring Zane to Panthers was made in consideration of both his playing ability and the other qualities he has to offer.



"Our contacts at the Roosters couldn't speak more highly of the contribution he made to their organisation over the last three years.



"Their sincere endorsement gives us great confidence that Zane will have a similarly positive impact here at Panthers."



Tetevano fills a sizeable hole for Penrith, who were yet to replace former Kangaroos prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard following his move to Parramatta.



The former Newcastle front-rower is expected to begin training with his new teammates next week.



"There's so much talent in this team and I think Ivan (Cleary) and the other coaches can help take my game to another level," Tetevano said.

