Kiwis prop Waerea-Hargreaves refuses post-match embrace with Warriors forward after pair's running battle

Source:  AAP/1 NEWS

Warriors coach Todd Payten says his team can learn from the aggression of on-loan Panthers forward Jack Hetherington, who took on Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in a feisty battle in the 18-10 loss to Sydney Roosters.

Coach Todd Payten says the Warriors can learn from on-loan Panthers forward Jack Hetherington, who took on Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. Source: SKY

"He's settled in really well," Payten said of the 24-year-old Hetherington.

"We were excited to get him into the group for that very reason.

"He's a different body shape, he offers an offload and some leg speed through the middle, and a lot of aggression.

"He doesn't take a backwards step and some of our guys can learn that from watching him go about his business."

Payten said the Panthers have agreed to loan Hetherington to the club for another month pending injuries.

Hetherington and Waerea-Hargreaves came face-to-face, gripping jerseys, and made a mission to run at one another, raising the intensity.

The Roosters and Kiwis prop then appeared to refuse to embrace Hetherington after the match.

After three consecutive losses, the Warriors are set to play the Wests Tigers on Friday night at Sydney Cricket Ground.

