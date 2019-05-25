TODAY |

Kiwis prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in hot water after flattening Kalyn Ponga with late shoulder charge

AAP
More From
League
Australia
NRL

Luke Keary's chances of a State of Origin debut could be in tatters after being knocked out in the Sydney Roosters' shock 38-12 blowout loss to Newcastle.

Kalyn Ponga and Mitchell Pearce once again starred in a five-try romp to claim a fifth straight victory that will reverberate around the NRL.

Keary was momentarily prone after the back of his head bounced into the turf following a heavy Daniel Saifiti tackle in the eighth minute on Friday night.

It is the second time in five weeks the Roosters star suffered a concussion, in addition to two separate head knocks last year.

Even if picked by Blues coach Brad Fittler, Keary will likely sit out a large chunk of NSW's preparations.

"He's not in a great condition. I took your advice (Phil Gould), you don't pick it too early. He's feeling a headache, let's put it that way," Fittler said on the Nine Network.

"I think my biggest concern is his health at the moment. I'll take advice from doctors and medical staff.

"If he was going to be picked at five-eighth, there's a couple of handy replacements who are in good form."

Already without a rested Cooper Cronk, the defending premiers were left rudderless against the hottest team in the competition after Keary's early exit.

Not even a syndesmosis injury to Danny Levi dampened a Knights outfit that had the 25,929 McDonald Jones Stadium crowd rocking from start to finish.

Keary's attempted offload landed directly in the hands of Hymel Hunt for the game's first try, before James Tedesco hit back with a quick-tap four-pointer.

But that was as close as the Roosters got, with Ponga and Pearce setting up tries for each other in the space of four minutes for a 22-6 halftime lead.

It is the sixth straight match Ponga has crossed the stripe, and fifth for Pearce.

A Connor Watson try minutes into the second half all but ended any thoughts of a comeback, before Edrick Lee completed the rout late.

There was a flashpoint midway through the period when a heavy Jared Waerea- Hargreaves shot on Ponga ended in a head injury assessment and minor melee.

Ponga eventually returned to the bench but failed to re-enter the match.

The win lifts the Knights into fifth spot - the highest the club has been this deep into a season in six years - while the Roosters will remain third.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson, who played Latrell Mitchell at five-eighth, shouldered the blame for the loss.

"I know what's best for the team and it didn't come off tonight, so a big part of tonight, I've got to shoulder the responsibility for that," he said.

Knights coach Nathan Brown said while he discounted the win on Cronk's absence and Keary's injury, he was delighted with his side's defensive output.

"I thought our line speed and our ability to send their big men backwards at times over a period in the game I thought was great," he said.

"And we should get a lot of confidence out of it."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The hit sparked an all-in melee late in the Knights' big win over the Roosters. Source: SKY
    More From
    League
    Australia
    NRL
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
    Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
    2
    The hit sparked an all-in melee late in the Knights' big win over the Roosters.
    Kiwis prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in hot water after flattening Kalyn Ponga with late shoulder charge
    3
    Ben Waine, Joe Bell. Honduras v New Zealand, FIFA U20 World Cup, Lublin, Poland. Saturday 25 May 2019. Copyright photo: Rafal Oleksiewicz / www.photosport.nz
    Junior All Whites' World Cup off to roaring start with five-goal blitz against Honduras
    4
    Williamson, Eoin Morgan, Virat Kohli and others all awkwardly dealt with the question in their own way.
    Kid's question stumps Kane Williamson and other captains during CWC press conference
    5
    The Blair family are currently undertaking their journey to learn Te Reo Māori together.
    Warriors star Adam Blair embraces relearning Te Reo Māori with whānau
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    01:21
    The Blair family are currently undertaking their journey to learn Te Reo Māori together.

    Warriors star Adam Blair embraces relearning Te Reo Māori with whānau
    Greg Inglis. Vodafone Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL Rugby League round 12, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 26 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

    NRL star Greg Inglis enters rehab facility, struggling with retirement
    Blake Green talks to Kodi Nikorima. Vodafone Warriors training session. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. NRL Rugby League. Wednesday 8 April 2019 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

    Warriors star Blake Green praises new recruit Kodi Nikorima's impact
    01:49
    Justine Damond was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer in 2017 after making the concerned 911 call.

    Body cam footage, 911 recording released in case of US cop who fatally shot Australian woman