Kiwis prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to fight charge for 'leading with the head'

Canberra's Nick Cotric is facing a potential four-game NRL ban for the ugly tackle which led to him being sent off in Sunday's NRL clash with St George Illawarra.

In his first game back from a syndesmosis injury, Cotric was given his marching orders for an upending tackle on Dragons centre Tim Lafai in the 59th minute of the Raiders' 36-14 win.

The judiciary has charged Cotric with a grade three dangerous throw, meaning he'll serve a three-match ban with an early guilty plea or four games if he contests the charge and loses.

Cotric could have faced a five-game ban but received a 21-point deduction for each minute he was off the field at WIN Stadium.

The decision to dismiss the 20-year-old was panned by Raiders' coach Ricky Stuart after the game.

"That was not an intentional spear tackle," Stuart said.

"It's unintentional and it got away from him a bit - I understand that - but it was accidental. He's a strong kid and he's got no malice in him at all.

"I just thought it was very harsh."

Cotric is the first NRL player to be sent off since Melbourne's Curtis Scott last year was marched for punching Manly's Dylan Walker.

Meanwhile, Sydney Roosters forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will take his fight to the judiciary to challenge his dangerous contract head/neck charge after he was cited by the NRL match review committee.

The Kiwi prop was placed on report for leading with his head while being tackled by North Queensland's Josh McGuire in the Cowboys' 15-12 upset win in Gosford on Sunday.

Waerea-Hargreaves will miss two games if he is found not guilty.

Roosters teammate Victor Radley can avoid suspension for the same charge if he submits an early guilty plea.

Cowboys playmaker Jake Clifford is looking at a fine of between $1150 to $1500 after receiving a contrary conduct charge for tripping in the same game.