 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Kiwis play down difficulties they face heading into controversial Denver Test

share

Source:

AAP

The Kiwis have landed in Denver and set about debunking what they say is a myth surrounding the hardship of their Test against England.

Michael Maguire wants everyone to take ownership for the team’s results.

Source: 1 NEWS

Coach Michael Maguire said his players were "bouncing around" as they checked into their hotel ahead of the clash at Mile High Stadium on Sunday morning (NZT).

The venue for the mid-season Test has drawn ire from NRL clubs and officials and resulted in the selection of a weakened New Zealand team, with several experienced players unavailable for cloudy reasons.

However, Maguire is adamant he has named a competitive squad and says player welfare has been a priority from the moment the fixture was announced.

Team doctor Greg Macleod has been involved with the Highlanders Super Rugby team for four seasons and says the Denver assignment is remarkably similar to a trip to South Africa, in terms of the travel distance and preparation timings.

He noted the 1600m altitude is lower than what they encounter in Johannesburg and similar to other South African cities where Kiwi and Australian rugby teams have honed their preparatory knowledge base for 20 years.

"We're not terribly stressed about the altitude. It's probably more of a psychological factor than anything," Macleod said.

"We'll get it training. Guys will get a good sense of what it's like to play at that altitude and that's the way you can adapt."

Macleod said their plans around hydration, illness immunity, eating and sleeping was carefully co-ordinated and available to any NRL clubs that wanted to see it.

The next 48 hours will be a gradual easing in process as the players adjust to the time difference and familiar daytime temperatures ranging from 22-28C.

"We're not guessing. We'll know when the guys are ready to get some decent quality intensity training."

Outside back Dallin Watene-Zelezniak said he began acclimatising with Colorado time from the moment his Penrith Panthers finished their NRL loss to the Sydney Roosters on Friday night.

Watene-Zelezniak saw banners promoting the Test as they drove from the airport and chuckled when he heard a radio advertisement publicising the clash as "big hits with no pads".

The team have been told a crowd of more than 20,000 is expected at a venue with a capacity of 75,000.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


01:59
2
The All Blacks midfielder had his first full training with the rest of the team today after recovering from a recent knee surgery.

Fit Sonny Bill jumping at chance to play All Blacks-French finale: 'I'm just keen to get out there!'

01:09
3
Savea said he weighed up the options, but he had to do what was best for his family.

Julian Savea says he weighed up 2019 World Cup chances in departure decision - 'It was too much of a risk'

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


5
Michael Maguire wants everyone to take ownership for the team’s results.

Kiwis play down difficulties they face heading into controversial Denver Test

01:59
A new report says if KiwiBuild homes are constructed to minimum standards that could cost families in the long run.

Report raises concern over quality of Government's KiwiBuild houses

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub blames our poor building code for our inadequate homes.

David Scott.

'I've had to live it': Victim speaks out after Kapiti councillor convicted, fined for rubbing his genitals against her

David Scott, 71, was accused of rubbing his genitals against a female staff member during a council morning tea last year.

Repeat sex offender jailed for attacks on seven-year-old girl

Glen Taniela Kepa had just served a sentence for sexually violating a six-year-old girl.

David Scott.

Kapiti councillor found guilty of rubbing genitals on staff member gets first warning under three strikes law, $1500 fine for 'inexplicable' behaviour

David Scott, 71, accepted moving past the complainant, but denied it was accompanied by criminal intent.

One person dead at Rotorua's Polynesian Spa

Police earlier confirmed to 1 NEWS that there was an incident and that emergency services were present.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 