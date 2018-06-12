Kiwis name seven debutants in new look side for Denver Test

Michael Maguire has named a fresh faced side for his first Test as coach of the Kiwis, including seven debutants in his side to face England in Denver on Sunday.

The Kiwis Source: Photosport

Warriors wing Ken Maumalo makes his first appearance for New Zealand, having previously represented Samoa, joined by Esan Marsters and Jamayne Isaako as the backline's new faces.

In the forwards, Slade Griffin, Leeson Ah Mau, Herman Ese'ese will all make their debuts off the bench, while Ray Faitala-Mariner all starts in the back row.

Issac Luke returns to the Kiwis, and is the most experienced member of the side with 42 caps to his name.

Jordan Kahu and Issac Liu are the two omitted from the side, named as 18th and 19th men respectively.

Kiwis: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2. Jamayne Isaako, 3. Esan Marsters, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Te Maire Martin, 7. Kodi Nikorima, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 15. Ray Faitala-Mariner, 12. Joseph Tapine, 13. Martin Tapau.