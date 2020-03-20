TODAY |

Kiwis’ mid-season Test with Tonga in Auckland postponed because of coronavirus

Source:  AAP

The Kiwis’ mid-season Test with Tonga in Auckland has been postponed because of coronavirus.

Jason Taumalolo. Source: Photosport

The fixture was scheduled for June 20 in Auckland, where it was to be played as a double header with the Samoa-Cook Islands match, which has also been postponed.

The postponement comes after the Asia Pacific Rugby League Confederation (APRLC) held an emergency board meeting.

The confederation said it remains committed to hosting the rest of the Oceania Cup fixtures in October and November.

"The APRLC board acknowledges that the ongoing uncertainty and restrictions around sport, travel and mass gatherings in Australia and New Zealand may necessitate further changes to planning, but we believe this is the most sensible position to adopt at this point in time," deputy chair and New Zealand Rugby League boss Greg Peters said.

League
NRL
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
ANZ Premiership postponed for two weeks due to coronavirus
2
Jason Taumalolo inspires Cowboys to NRL victory over Bulldogs
3
Shane Warne transforms gin distillery into hand sanitiser factory to fight coronavirus
4
'You can't stop him' - The numbers behind Taumalolo's record breaking game
5
Premier League season 'extended indefinitely' due to coronavirus
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Travelling injured quartet suggests Warriors could stay in Australia long term

Leeds Rhinos players enter isolation after showing signs of coronavirus

Disgraced Bulldogs duo granted extension to plead their case over schoolgirl sex scandal

NRL players instructed to self-isolate in their latest bid to ward off coronavirus