Kiwis’ mid-season Test with Tonga in Auckland postponed because of coronavirus

The Kiwis’ mid-season Test with Tonga in Auckland has been postponed because of coronavirus.
The fixture was scheduled for June 20 in Auckland, where it was to be played as a double header with the Samoa-Cook Islands match, which has also been postponed.
The postponement comes after the Asia Pacific Rugby League Confederation (APRLC) held an emergency board meeting.
The confederation said it remains committed to hosting the rest of the Oceania Cup fixtures in October and November.
"The APRLC board acknowledges that the ongoing uncertainty and restrictions around sport, travel and mass gatherings in Australia and New Zealand may necessitate further changes to planning, but we believe this is the most sensible position to adopt at this point in time," deputy chair and New Zealand Rugby League boss Greg Peters said.