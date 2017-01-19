Kiwis league legend Ruben Wiki to come out of retirement for Warriors at NRL Nines

Former Warriors enforcer Ruben Wiki will be lacing up his boots again to play for the New Zealand club at the NRL Nines tournament early next month, after retiring eight years ago.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney confirmed today that his former Kiwis teammate has picked up one of the 18 positions available in the squad.

Wiki turns 44 on Saturday and is currently the club's conditioning coach, debuting in the NRL back in 1993.

"It was a huge buzz when Mooks (Kearney) asked me," said Wiki.

"I might have dropped the hint in the past that I'd like to have a go, especially when guys like Brad Fittler and Steve Menzies were picked, but I didn't think it would happen."

Wiki admitted he had to get permission from his wife and kids before saying yes to Kearney.

"It took me a while, I had to get permission from the three people important in my life. I went with my daughter’s answer which was 'YOLO'" he said. That's "you only live once", for older readers.

"So I took up the opportunity to take it on."

Wiki has played 312 first grade games in the NRL, playing 87 games for the Warriors.

"While I'm a bit nervous about it, the thought of pulling on a Warriors jersey again is cool. I'm so honoured and excited."