 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Kiwis Jesse Bromich and Kevin Proctor to learn their fate this week after alleged cocaine use

share

Source:

9News

The pair allegedly used the drug on a night out after the Anzac Test loss in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Source: 9News

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Blues half back chipped a loose ball into his hands before off-loading to Akira, who scored a dazzling solo-try of his own in his side’s 40-33 win.

NZ continue domination of Super Rugby as Aussie teams spin further into turmoil

00:41
2
Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor are being investigated for allegedly purchasing the drug outside a Canberra nightclub after losing to the Kangaroos.

Titans, Storm demand explanation from Kiwis management over failure to supervise stars involved in latest NRL drug scandal

01:25
3
The pair allegedly used the drug on a night out after the Anzac Test loss in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Kevin Proctor, Jesse Bromwich face further sanctions after drugs scandal

00:20
4
Just like his dad and former All Black Va'aiga Tuigamala, Jordan proved he has a tonne of raw power after he sent Nigel Elliot flying.

Jordan Tuigamala leaves foe dangling and dazed at ring's edge after deadly uppercut connects for instant knockout

5
Kevin Proctor

Kevin Proctor stands down as Titans co-captain: 'I've never been in this kind of trouble'

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ