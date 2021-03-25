TODAY |

Kiwis international Corey Harawira-Naera convicted for Xmas day drink driving

Source:  AAP

Kiwis and Canberra Raiders second rower Corey Harawira-Naera has been convicted and fined $250 after being caught drink-driving on Christmas Day.

Corey Harawira-Naera. Source: Getty

The 25-year-old, who pleaded guilty in ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, was also formally handed a three-month licence suspension, which he has already served.

The court heard he blew 0.12 after being pulled over in the early hours of December 25 at Belconnen in suburban Canberra.

Outside court, he apologised for his "poor judgment".

Under an NRL breach notice issued earlier this month, Harawira-Naera was fined $10,000 and suspended for the first two matches of this season.

Under the breach notice, he must also complete an education program as directed by the NRL.

Harawira-Naera joined Canberra last year, having been released from his contract with the Canterbury Bulldogs following his role in a sex scandal involving Port Macquarie schoolgirls.

Fellow Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh, who recorded a low-range blood alcohol reading after being pulled over in another Christmas Day incident, was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months when he faced ACT Magistrates Court in February.

Under his NRL breach notice he was suspended for one match and fined $5000, with the fine suspended for 12 months. He must also complete an education program.

Both players have been omitted from the Raiders squad for Saturday's third round clash with the Warriors, despite having served their NRL suspensions.

