Kiwis headed to USA to take on England in one-off Test in June

The Kiwis are confirmed to play an international Test against England in the US later this year, with New Zealand Rugby League confirming today a match will take place between the two sides in June.

Chairman of NZRL Reon Edwards said the Test in Colorado on June 23 is important to helping the sport develop internationally.

"Rugby League is making impressive strides in the United States and Canada," he said.

"This Test match is an opportunity to showcase the highest level of our sport in the North American market, which has significant participation and commercial potential."

Edwards also confirmed that the Kiwis and England will play each other in the US in 2019 as well.

Kiwis stalwart Simon Mannering says the fixture is a necessity for the game.

"Growing our game internationally has to be a priority – think of the opportunities we could create for our game if it was a genuine international sport played all over the world.

"I know it'll be tough for some NRL clubs to see the importance at first, but if we really care about the game, then I think it's something we have to support. I definitely will."

The move comes after the rapid rise of interest in rugbly league in North America, particularly with interest around the Toronto Wolfpack - Canada's first professional rugby league club - gaining promotion to the Rugby League Championship last year.

With success at that level, the Wolfpack would then secure promotion to Europe's top tier competition, the Super League.

Canada and USA are also set to co-host the 2025 Rugby League World Cup after being given provisional rights to the event in 2016.

The Kiwis also have Tests against current World Cup holder Australia and France this year.

