Kiwis hang on to beat GB Lions despite losing Kieran Foran to early injury

Kieran Foran's luckless run of injuries has continued, suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder in New Zealand's gritty 12-8 rugby league Test win over Great Britain at Eden Park this afternoon.

Making his first Kiwi appearance in more than two years, Foran came reeling out of an attempted tackle on James Graham in the sixth minute on Saturday at Eden Park.

The 29-year-old Foran was limited to 14 games this year for Canterbury due to ankle, hamstring and quad injuries, after playing just 12 matches in 2018.

His latest setback is the same shoulder that needed a reconstruction three years ago, which ended his one-year stint at Parramatta after nine games.

Another major surgery might result in him missing a further six months, possibly ruling him out of the first two months of the next NRL season.

The injury soured a plucky win by the host nation, frustrating a Lions attack who failed to convert a 26-5 advantage in plays inside the opposition 20.

Great Britain winger Jermaine McGillvary had a chance to steal the win in the dying minutes but was forced into error by a desperate Kenny Bromwich tackle.

It is the second game in a row Great Britain have been kept to one try.

The first half delved into a dour contest between two conservative outfits, with Jamayne Isaako and Gareth Widdop penalties the only points.

It wasn't until Roger Tuivasa-Sheck produced a moment of brilliance in the 49th minute that the deadlock was finally broken.

After dummying past a slow-footed Alex Walmsley, the Warriors' captain produced a long-range flick pass for Isaako to score in the corner.

A driving effort from Corey Harawira-Naera extended the Kiwis' lead soon after, before the home side desperately held on in a tense finish.

Earlier on Saturday, hooker Brandon Smith was stood down for breaking team protocol with Kodi Nikorima being rushed into the squad.

The decision came after coach Michael Maguire dropped star halfback Shaun Johnson following last week's loss to Australia.

The two sides meet again next week in Christchurch.