TODAY |

Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson says All Blacks would thrash Kangaroos in hybrid game

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson has put country above code in cheekily suggesting the All Blacks would beat the Kangaroos if the two sides were to meet in a hybrid clash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Sharks halfback would prefer the All Blacks to face the Kiwis rather than the Kangaroos. Source: NRL.com

With confirmation from NZ Rugby that they’re in discussions about a potential game later this year, Johnson said his preference would be for the All Blacks to take on the Kiwis, who he has played 30 Tests for.

“I would prefer the All Blacks to play the Kiwis to be honest, I think that makes more sense,” he said.

“I think if you’re going to play international, obviously I’m all about growing New Zealand Rugby League’s brand not necessarily the Australian Kangaroos brand.”

Johnson said stars in both codes often grew up playing both games in New Zealand.

“A lot of Kiwis growing up play either league or rugby, all through high school you’re sort of torn between the two.”

“I think the All Blacks would pump the Wallabies, pump the Kangaroos or whatever it’s going to be,” a smiling Johnson said.

“I don’t know about the Kiwis.”

League
All Blacks
Kiwis
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson says All Blacks would thrash Kangaroos in hybrid game
2
Black Sticks great Gemma McCaw retires from international hockey after Olympics postponement
3
Buck Shelford weighs in on All Blacks selection battle at Number 8
4
All Blacks set to face off against Kangaroos in 14-a-side hybrid clash - report
5
Jacinda Ardern hits the phones in support of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup bid
MORE FROM
League
MORE

'I only have good stories' - Ivan Cleary fondly remembers time as Warriors coach

Warriors confirm Eliesa Katoa out for three weeks, injury list now at 10 players

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett ruled out of Super Rugby Aotearoa with 'significant' toe injury

Interim Warriors coach Todd Payten draws line in sand after Kearney axing