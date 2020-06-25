Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson says All Blacks would thrash Kangaroos in hybrid game

Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson has put country above code in cheekily suggesting the All Blacks would beat the Kangaroos if the two sides were to meet in a hybrid clash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With confirmation from NZ Rugby that they’re in discussions about a potential game later this year, Johnson said his preference would be for the All Blacks to take on the Kiwis, who he has played 30 Tests for.

“I would prefer the All Blacks to play the Kiwis to be honest, I think that makes more sense,” he said.

“I think if you’re going to play international, obviously I’m all about growing New Zealand Rugby League’s brand not necessarily the Australian Kangaroos brand.”

Johnson said stars in both codes often grew up playing both games in New Zealand.

“A lot of Kiwis growing up play either league or rugby, all through high school you’re sort of torn between the two.”

“I think the All Blacks would pump the Wallabies, pump the Kangaroos or whatever it’s going to be,” a smiling Johnson said.