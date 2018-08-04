 

Kiwis front rower Russell Packer strolls through woeful Knights defence to score for Tigers

SKY
Wests Tigers defeated Newcastle 25-16 in their NRL match.
Raiders fullback Jack Wighton's season ends after NRL upholds 10 week ban over five assault charges

AAP
NRL

Jack Wighton's hopes of returning to Canberra this year are over after the NRL stood by its 10-match ban and $30,000 fine for the Raiders fullback.

Wighton hasn't played for the Raiders since mid-June, when he pleaded guilty to five charges of assault, including two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of public urination over an incident in February.

After originally being suspended for six games by Canberra, the penalty was last month pushed up to the rest of the NRL season.

That decision infuriated the Raiders, who said it was "excessive" and questioned why they'd even been given a role in the penalty process if they could be overruled.

Wighton submitted a response to the breach notice and sought a reduction in his penalty, but the league confirmed on Friday he had been unsuccessful.

Regardless, Canberra are out of finals contention after losing three of their past five games to fall six points behind eighth spot.

Wighton will return to court for sentencing on November 14.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 17: Jack Wighton of the Raiders surges forward during the round 15 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
Jack Wighton. Source: Getty
Retiring ref Matt Cecchin pushing NRL to offer full-time psychologist to assist officials with criticism

AAP
Veteran whistleblower Matt Cecchin could get his wish for referees to be given full-time access to sports psychologists after he announced he was leaving the NRL at season's end.

Cecchin confirmed his retirement on Friday, as he drew tired of criticism and the mounting pressure after having already achieved all he could in Australia with four State of Origin matches and three grand finals.

However he is desperate to go out with a legacy aimed at looking after the next generation, and has approached NRL CEO Todd Greenberg about having a full-time sports psychologists within the ranks after he sought the help of one in 2016 following public backlash over a decision.

"We have worked so hard on the physical aspect of what we do, for years and years and years. But we've done very little around the mental health space," Cecchin told AAP.

"It's the one thing I've asked for when I spoke to Todd a couple of weeks ago - I would like is a full-time sport psych to the referees.

"To not only help them deal with the noise and the pressure and the performance, but also to help them improve and deal with making decision making under different aspects and scenarios."

It's understood the NRL are seriously considering Cecchin's idea, and it's likely to happen as soon as next season.

Ahead of becoming just the seventh referee to reach 300 matches when Penrith meet Canberra on Sunday, the 44-year-old this week revealed to Fairfax Media the death threats and abuse levelled against his family throughout his 18-season career.

He hoped the revelations made around his retirement would act as a reminder to critics about the treatment of officials.

"That's why I invite anyone to come into our offices and see how hard we train, how close we are as a group and what the morale is really like," he said.

"The hardest time when it comes to coping with things is when I'm away from the game and the noise is a bit louder."

He's hopeful of picking up a job in the English Super League next year.

Meanwhile Sunday's clash will also represent his 500th game as NRL official, when including 166 games as a touch judge and 34 as a video referee.

NRL referee Matt Cecchin. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 28 July 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
NRL referee Matt Cecchin. Source: Photosport
