 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Kiwis forward Isaac Liu crashes over to score as Roosters thrash Panthers

share

Source:

AAP

The Sydney Roosters have announced themselves as serious NRL premiership contenders, thumping Penrith 32-6 in a match that could have serious State of Origin ramifications.

Liu grabbed Sydney's second try in the 32-6 win over Penrith.
Source: SKY

NSW incumbents Latrell Mitchell (neck) and Reagan Campbell-Gillard (suspected broken jaw) were both injured, as was Queensland's Dylan Napa (ankle) just nine days out from Origin II.

Campbell-Gillard and Napa will go for scans on Saturday morning. Mitchell was later spotted sitting up in the dressing rooms after being taken off on a medicab.

NSW five-eighth James Maloney also appeared to be limping late, as he grabbed at his left glute.

But the injuries shouldn't take away from the Roosters' best performance of the year to go to fifth on the ladder.

They skipped to an early 18-0 lead after 15 minutes that never looked in doubt.

Blake Ferguson crossed twice, including the hosts' first, after Joseph Manu had intercepted a Maloney pass and threatened to score himself on the play before.

Five-eighth Luke Keary was also dangerous as he set up two tries, while Mitchell was dangerous before going off.

The pair combined for the Roosters' best try of the night in the 15th minute, when Keary spread the ball left, Mitchell stepped and flicked the ball back to the five-eighth who put Zane Tetevano over.

The Roosters' often-maligned pack also delivered despite the absence of Napa from the 14th minute.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves played the full 80 minutes to top the charts with 224 metres, while NSW captain Boyd Cordner also ran 178m after being rested for last week's win over Newcastle.

The performance was easily the Panthers' worst of the year. They had entered the match equal on wins with St George Illawarra at the top of the ladder and just one point behind on for-and-against.

Maloney had an unhappy night with the boot to go with the intercept and potential glute problem, twice gifting the Roosters 20m taps and once sending the ball out on the full.

However, he and halves partner Nathan Cleary weren't helped by the Panthers having just 37 per cent of the ball and completed at only 69 per cent.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: A detailed view of the World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

World Cup LIVE: Ronaldo strikes before halftime as Portugal take the lead over Spain in Sochi

00:15
2
If there were any doubts about RTS's ankle before the game, he blew them out of the water with this piece of magic.

As it happened: Warriors' second half defence shuts down Cowboys' comeback after RTS dazzles with insane solo try

01:25
3
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


00:15
4
Johnson capped off a stellar night with the boot with a beauty.

Video: Shaun Johnson seals Warriors' win over Cowboys with clutch field goal in final minute

00:15
5
Captain Mitchell Drummond finished it off but he had plenty of help from his crew to score in the 42-26 win.

Crusaders kick-start dominant win over French Baabaas with stellar team try in first minute

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Company run by ex-officials at Cambridge Analytica working on Trump's 2020 campaign

Four ex-employees of political consulting firm involved in Facebook data scandal working for president.


MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 14: A detailed view of the World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

World Cup LIVE: Ronaldo strikes before halftime as Portugal take the lead over Spain in Sochi

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.

00:53
The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been anything but smooth.

Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

Ms Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday, but her final week of work hasn't gone smoothly.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 