Kiwis, Fiji, Tonga dominate nominees for rugby league's Golden Boot award

Kiwis duo Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves' exceptional international seasons have been recognised, with the pair picking up nominations for rugby league's Golden Boot award.

The award, handed to the best international player of the 2019 calendar year, sees 10 nominees from five different nations, with the winner to be announced at the end of the year.

While the Kiwis have two nominations, Fiji lead the way with three separate players included on the 10-strong shortlist - Kevin Naiqama, Viliame Kikau and Brandon Wakeham.

With wins over Great Britain and Australia, Tonga have two players on the shortlist, with Tui Lolohea and Sio Siua Taukeiaho given the nod.

Australia have two players nominated - Damien Cook and Payne Haas - while Great Britain's John Bateman is the only player from a northern hemisphere nation.

Shaun Johnson was the last Kiwi to win the award, coming back in 2014.

The winner of the International Rugby League Golden Boot will be announced later this year.