Kiwis enforcer refusing to tone down style despite second ban this season

AAP
League

Canberra forward Joseph Tapine won't be changing the way he plays despite copping two suspensions this NRL season.

Tapine returns to the Raiders' second row for the clash with Melbourne on Saturday night after missing two games for dangerous contact in the round 17 match against Canterbury.

The 24-year-old also served a two-match ban in May for a shoulder charge on St George Illawarra's Matt Dufty.

Despite missing out on four games Tapine says he won't think twice about going in hard against the Storm.

"I'll keep going as I am," he said.

"I think I was unlucky with the last one and it's just how I play and I won't change that.

"It's disappointing I've had to miss some weeks this year."

Tapine's availability is timely with the Raiders season hanging by a thread - three games outside the top-eight with six rounds to play.

Canberra head to Melbourne already without captain Jarrod Croker, halfback Aidan Sezer and forward Shannon Boyd.

But one man who won't be missing is Michael Oldfield. He is set to play despite injuring his knee against Cronulla.

Tapine said the Raiders have moved on from their controversial loss to the Sharks which was plagued by refereeing errors.

"We got together as a group and had lunch just so we could focus back on this week and let last week go, it's done now," Tapine said.

The Raiders have a better record than most away teams at AAMI Park, winning three of their seven games at the venue.

However, when Billy Slater plays the Storm usually win as the star fullback has won 20 of 24 games against Canberra during his career.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 29: Joseph Tapine of the Raiders is tackled by David Klemmer of the Bulldogs during the round nine NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Canberra Raiders at ANZ Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Joseph Tapine of the Raiders is tackled by David Klemmer of the Bulldogs. Source: Getty
