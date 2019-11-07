Kiwis coach to talk with senior players about potential new recruits, including SBW

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire will talk to his senior players about any potential additions to the squad, including Sonny Bill Williams should the dual international sign for the Toronto Wolfpack.

Asked about the possibility of including Williams once he officially signs the historic deal with the Toronto Wolfpack, Maguire said he was comfortable with the players he had in the current squad and the direction they were heading.

“Obviously I’ll talk to my senior players about whoever might be able to come in," Maguire said.

You’ve got to look at what we’re building and when people are coming in, are they driving towards where we want to go?