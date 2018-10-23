 

Kiwis coach sings praises of Waerea-Hargreaves – 'He'd do anything for the jersey'

1 NEWS
Kiwis coach Michael Maguire says he's starting to understand his side more as they prepare for a three-Test series against England, saying the passion the team has for the black jersey is something to behold.

And there's one man in particular who would "do anything" for it.

Maguire told media in England today Jared Warea-Hargreaves was pride personified when it came to the Kiwis.

"I spent a little bit of time just to get around to the Kiwi kids and I was fortunate to spend a bit of time with Jared, I've been really impressed with him," he said.

Maguire said he's been around the team to find out what their goals are and the passion among the group has stunned him.

"It's something that I've seen now first hand," Maguire said of the national pride in the team.

"Jared's definitely one of them. He'd do anything to play for the jersey so it's great signs of where we're going."

The Kiwis play their first Test against England this Sunday at 2am NZT in Hull.

Michael Maguire says all his players are passionate, but the Roosters prop is something special. Source: 1 NEWS
