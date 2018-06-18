Kiwis coach respects Tuivasa-Sheck's Test unavailability: 'He's just had a little bub'

Source:
New Kiwis coach Michael Maguire says he discussed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's availbility for the US Test against England and respects the family-comes-first mentality the star fullback has.
Tuivasa-Sheck was one of many regular Kiwis whose names were missing from the Kiwis' squad selection for the game in Denver but Maguire revealed he spoke to 25-year-old prior to the team announcement about the situation.
"With Roger, he's obviously just had a little bub at the moment," he said.
"We had some personal things that he and I had a really long discussion about and I felt and he felt it was the right thing to do - to go home and look after the family."
Tuivasa-Sheck and his fiancee celebrated the birth of their baby girl two weeks ago.
Maguire said he was confident the new father would be available for the end-of-year tour in England which takes place in November.
"We have the Test series at the back end of this season and you'll see Roger running around in that jersey again."
