Kiwis coach respects Tuivasa-Sheck's Test unavailability: 'He's just had a little bub'

New Kiwis coach Michael Maguire says he discussed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's availbility for the US Test against England and respects the family-comes-first mentality the star fullback has.

Tuivasa-Sheck was one of many regular Kiwis whose names were missing from the Kiwis' squad selection for the game in Denver but Maguire revealed he spoke to 25-year-old prior to the team announcement about the situation.

"With Roger, he's obviously just had a little bub at the moment," he said.

"We had some personal things that he and I had a really long discussion about and I felt and he felt it was the right thing to do - to go home and look after the family."

Tuivasa-Sheck and his fiancee celebrated the birth of their baby girl two weeks ago.

Maguire said he was confident the new father would be available for the end-of-year tour in England which takes place in November.