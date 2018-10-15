Kiwis coach moved by sight of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's family performing haka from stands

Michael Maguire has already moved on from Saturday's stunning win over the Kangaroos, turning his attention to the Kiwis' upcoming three-Test series against England.
Maguire earned his first win as the new Kiwis coach after his side beat the world champions 26-24 at Mt Smart Stadium, but he told media today he wants more.
"Obviously it was a good performance but we haven't done anything yet," he said.
"Going to England is a big task. It's a three-Test series and one that we want to improve on from Saturday night."
The Kiwis leave New Zealand this afternoon and will stay in Dubai for a couple of days to train before headed to England for the first Test in Hull on October 28.
"There’s a lot to work on. There was a lot of times there that we put ourselves under a fair bit of pressure.
“On the flip side of that, we applied a lot of pressure so it’s learning about our game and we’ve got to build on the way we want to play and I thought the boys went about what we spoke about last week and they took that into the game so it’s about doing that over and over now and building a consistent group of men.”
Maguire said he won’t be afraid to mix up the combinations either, despite the result.
“I just look at performance. How they go about their training – what they do away from the field is a big part of how I look at what I want on the field.
“The boys are building what we’re about and they know what’s expected so if we keep doing that, we’ll be moving forward as a very strong team.”