Kiwis coach Michael Maguire resigned to losing Taumalolo and other stars to Tonga

Michael Maguire is resigned to being without Jason Taumalolo and other players who represented Tonga at last year's Rugby League World Cup as he begins his tenure as New Zealand coach.

Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Jason Taumalolo has committed to Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Soon after his appointment three weeks ago, Maguire said he would sound out the availability of the North Queensland Cowboys wrecking ball and the other Kiwi-turned-Tongan internationals.

Maguire said his door would be open if they wanted to commit to New Zealand's Test against England in Denver on June 23.

However he understands the likes of Taumalolo - who was in storming form for the Cowboys in Thursday's NRL win over Manly - Manu Mau, Sio Sui Taukeiaho, David Fusitu'a and Solomone Kata have committed to represent Tonga against Samoa in Sydney on the same day.

"Those guys I think are going to stick with Tonga," Maguire told Stuff.

"I've had bits of communication around that and for myself coming in, I want players who will go out and put their bodies on the line for that jersey."

Maguire said no other Kiwi candidate he has spoken to has made himself unavailable for the controversial mid-season Test, which has earned the ire of NRL clubs and officials.

Meanwhile, Australian Ben Gardiner has been retained as one of Maguire's assistant coach, with a New Zealander still to be named to fill the other assistant role.

Former North Sydney Bears coach Gardiner was a last-minute inclusion as assistant to David Kidwell for the Kiwis' disastrous World Cup campaign.

He replaced Garth Brennan, who withdrew 10 days out from the tournament after being appointed Gold Coast Titans head coach.

Kiwis

