Kiwis coach hints at Benji Marshall return - 'He'd do anything to be able to play'

Benji Marshall could make a stunning return to Test match rugby league, with coach Michael Maguire teasing a Kiwis comeback.

Marshall, 34, hasn't played for the Kiwis since 2012, having notched 27 appearances for the New Zealand national side.

Stints with the Blues in rugby union as well as with the Dragons and Broncos in the NRL saw Marshall's standing within the Kiwis falter, with the likes of Shaun Johnson, Kieran Foran, Te Maire Martin and Kodi Nikorima all used in the halves.

However, Marshall's impact with the Wests Tigers so far in 2019 - coached by Maguire - has seen the former skipper put his hand up leading into the June 22 clash with Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, coach Maguire spoke about a potential recall for Marshall, in either a playing or mentoring capacity.

"One thing I've learned about Benji is [that] he's such a passionate Kiwi kid that he'd do anything to be able to play," Maguire said.

"We understand where the teams are at, and he does as well. Benji being around in this arena in some way or capacity is always going to be the case.

"Whether its playing, coaching maybe or just being a mentor - he'd be a great credit to everything [that] we're doing.

"His leadership around the organisation that I'm at has been outstanding. I'm actually watching him grow and play better footy now than I've seen him for quite some time."

    Marshall could make a sensational return to the Kiwis later this year. Source: 1 NEWS
