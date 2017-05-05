Kiwis coach certain Kieran Foran can rediscover playmaking form after dumping Shaun Johnson

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire is adamant recalled veteran Kieran Foran can regain the form that made him one of the best playmakers in the game.



Foran will make an anticipated return for the Kiwis in Saturday's rugby league Test against Great Britain after the axing of star pivot Shaun Johnson.



It will be just the second time Foran has pulled on the black-and-white jumper in a four-year span that has been cruelled by injuries.



"Obviously he's had some challenges. I think it's a real credit to him, the way he's got himself back," Maguire said of Foran's selection.



"A lot of people, they do go through a time in their life where there is a struggle.



"But he's a great example for everyone and also for the rugby league community, that if you're determined to do something and you want to achieve it.



"He's one that can. And Kieran at his best is one of the world's best players."



Almost 11 years to the day he made his international debut for the Kiwis, Maguire insists the 29-year-old is capable of reaching those heights again.



The Canterbury five-eighth showed glimpses of his old self when the NRL club made an unlikely surge for the NRL finals late this year.



His finish to the season was in stark contrast to last year, when Maguire spoke to the former Manly star about re-igniting his career.



"Twelve months ago I said to him, 'If you get yourself right and your body right, you'll be able to get back into this arena'," Maguire said.



"So it's nice to see a player determined and get himself right.



"He definitely showed that at the back end of the season. He played some really good footy for the Bulldogs there."



Foran's recall comes at a time where the Kiwis are enjoying arguably their strongest depth of rugby league talent in thei nation's history.



Former New Zealand playmaker Kodi Nikorima and promising No.6 Dylan Brown are also biding their time to be selected for their country.



"You go back 10 years and there were times there where they were scraping around to grab a couple of players from reserve grade," Maguire said.



"So I'm working hard in the background about building development pathways.

