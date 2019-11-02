Kiwis cling on to beat Lions thanks to heroic try saver from Bromwich

Re-live 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the Kiwis vs Great Britain Lions at Eden Park.

Kiwis 12 - 8 Lions

Full-time: The Kiwis win a scrappy but important and gritty win against the Lions.

79 min: Kiwis show heart in defence and shut another raid down by the Lions.

76 min: Brilliant defence by Kenny Bromwich who safes a try which would've leveled the scores up if Jermaine McGillvary put the ball down. Kiwis get a 20 metre re-start.

74 min: The Kiwis have been poor on the last options this time getting caught on the last once again.

73 min: The theif! Hughes strips the ball from a Lions player to get the Kiwis out of trouble.

72 min: The first repeat set goes the way to the Lions. Jackson Hastings with a break to get good field position and Widdop with a perfect grubber.

68 min TRY: Darryl Clark crosses over in a scrappy try. The ball stripped by the Kiwis and the Lions taking advantage on the short defensive line.

Widdop converts.

67 min: Kiwis with excellent scramble defence shutting down a Lions try, nut Benji giving away a penalty for high shot on Ryan Hall.

63 min: Kiwis excellent on defence and really aggressive, shutting down any play by the Lions. Kiwis on a roll now.

61 min: Dramatic penalty is given the Lions way even though Bateman elbows a Kiwi player in the face. Tempers were lit up once again. Play is on with Lions with a penalty.

60 min: Late shot by Joe Tapine on James Graham has sparked a boil over on the park. No punches have been thrown but a penalty is given to the Lions.

59 min: Another mistake by Blair who hasn't made a statement in this match yet. The error gives the Lions a chance to attack deep in the Kiwis half.

54 min TRY: Corey Harawira-Naera gets his first test try in only his second test. A solid solo effort from the power house! He gives the Kiwis a two try lead.

Isaako gets the kick.

54 min: Kiwis get a offside penalty to get out of trouble from their own half. Isaako finds a good touch finder to put the Kiwis back on attack.

51 min: Briton Nikora chases a Benji kick and dribbles the ball to the try line to score, but he is denyed as he knocked the ball on in the process. Kiwis could have had a healthy lead with some breathing room.

48 min TRY: ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK!!!! RTS magical as always, he has been the best player for the Kiwis so far, he breaks the line down the right hand side and finishes it off with a excellent flick pass to set Isaako up for his first Kiwis try.

Isaako cannot convert his try.

44 min: An average set by the Kiwis finished off by a poor kick by Benji Marshall which results in Lions getting a 20 metre tap.

41 min: Another mistake from Nikorima and Blair, this time a poor pass from dummy half and Blair cannot pick up the loose ball cleanly. Lions once again with good field position.

6:00pm: The second half has kicked off with the Kiwis kicking off to the Lions.

Half-time: Scores are locked up in the first half with both teams spreading the ball but getting no results. Kiwis needing to hold the ball as errors are creeping into their game.

37 min: Adlib footy from the Kiwis which nearly results in a try but instead Ryan Hall intercepts the ball and wins his side a penalty in the play to get his side back on the front foot.

35 min: The Kiwis get caught with the ball on the last tackle and have to hand the ball over to the Lions deep in the visitors half. Kiwis again cannot execute their plan on attack.

32 min: With Kiwis making good metres but it all coming to a waste with Adam Blair throwing a risky offload which Nikorima slightly fumbles. Lions get the ball back.

28 min: Lions applying the pressure with majority ball so far but the Kiwis equal to the task on defence. Hughes shutting down a couple of good attacking kicks from Widdop to shut down a repeat set for the visitors.

24 min: Kenny Bromwich knocks the ball early in the set to give the Lions back the ball. Pressure back on the Kiwis.

23 min: Kiwis get a penalty deep in their half to relief pressure put on by the Lions. The Kiwis get a set from their own 30 metre line.

19 min: Lions milk the penalty for a crusher penalty and the referee makes a really late decision and gives the visitors a penalty. Lions getting out of their half and get a set from the half way mark.

16 min: Kiwis give away a penalty in kicking range and Gareth Widdop has pointed to the sticks to try level the scores up.

Widdop levels the scores.

14 min: On the last play Lions are gifted another set as Hughes knocks the ball in an attempt to intercept the ball. Lions in good field position to attack for a try.

12 min: Both teams making good metres on attack but are yet to score a try. Kiwis now working with a new spine.

7 min: Kiwis get the penalty from right infront and Jamayne Isaako takes the two and puts the Kiwis in front.

6 min: Foran comes off with a dislocation, Jahrome Hughes comes into five-eighth.

5 mins: A horrible sign for the Kiwis with Foran going down carrying an arm. He's still down with the trainer, maybe a dislocation?

2 mins: We're underway here at Eden Park and the teams are going set-for-set in bright sunshine at Eden Park.