Kiwis centre Dean Whare looking to win back Panthers starting spot

AAP

Dean Whare has set himself the goal of reclaiming his centre spot back at Penrith after making a successful return from a knee reconstruction in the pre- season.

After playing just 40 minutes in his comeback match against Canterbury last week, Whare lasted 80 minutes for the first time in almost year in the club's second trial over Parramatta.

The question now is where Panthers coach Anthony Griffin will play his former New Zealand representative, having put him on the wing against the Eels to cover for a flanks crisis.

Both of Penrith's international wingers Josh Mansour and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak are out injured with knee injuries, severely thinning Griffin's options for next week's season-opener.

"It's up to the coach. I would like to play in the centres, that's my preferred position. But if I have to play on the wing, I have to play on the wing," Whare told AAP.

Griffin made it clear after the Eels trial that centre candidates would have to outplay incumbents Tyrone Peachey and Waqa Blake for the three-quarter spots this year.

Peta Hiku, who has also come back from an ACL tear, is likely to take up one wing spot, with the other two spots to be decided by Whare, Blake and youngster Dylan Edwards.

"The other guys have got to get past (Peachey). He finished last year as a great centre for us. His game last week in the All Stars and then tonight, he's in really good form," Griffin said.

"I was really happy with Dean and Pet as well tonight. After las tweek, they both looked a bit more comfortable and stronger and they both got through the game well.

"Losing Dallin and having Josh on the sidelines, obviously we need those guys. I thought Dylan Edwards did a great job too when he came on. He's a really good kid."

Whare's return ends a horror run with injury that included a back issue and broken thumb in 2015, before a calf injury and the ACL tear limited him to just one game last season.

Prior to that, the 27-year-old had played in 55 straight games for the Panthers since switching from Manly following the 2012 season.

"To get back now and play 80 minutes was a good achievement for me. I just want to get out there and play every game I can and do the best I can for the team," he said.

