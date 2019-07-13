TODAY |

Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak already feels at home with Bulldogs

AAP
He may have been at the club for less than two months but Canterbury fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak says the Belmore kennel already feels like home.

Watene-Zelezniak will play his sixth game for the Bulldogs on Saturday when he faces former club Penrith for the first time since his shock mid-season switch.

"It is weird. I've got so many mates in that team, every single one of them," Watene-Zelezniak told AAP.

"I've just got to give back to this club for giving me an opportunity.

"I'm a big believer that things happen for a reason and that the more I focus on the negative things in my life, the more they bring me down."

A proud western Sydney local, Watene-Zelezniak now calls Belmore home.

"The day I came in here, it felt like home. They were welcoming here," he said.

"They included my family a lot. That's one of the things that attracted me to this club -  how big they are on family, the values they have just aligned with me.

"You can't put a price on values. To come in here and slot in straight away, I come home and I've got a smile on my face. Things are going really well for me."

It was only in February that the 23-year-old was identified as a key part of the Panthers' future when he was appointed as one of six co-captains for this year.

However by mid-May he was banished to reserve grade before being released from the final 18 months of his contract to move to Belmore.

Bulldogs coach Dean Pay said his mid-season recruit showed those leadership qualities the moment he joined the squad.

"I can't speak more highly of him. He's been terrific around the place and off the field. He's a real leader. Obviously he's Kiwis captain at the moment," Pay said.

"He's a real leader, and just his quality that he's added to our footy team has been a breath of fresh air here for us."

Watene-Zelezniak can put a serious dent in his former club's finals aspirations at ANZ Stadium, with the Panthers in eighth spot with six games to go.

Both teams are unchanged from last week, with veteran playmaker Kieran Foran's return from a hamstring injury pushed back one week.

Pay also confirmed the club has expressed interested in signing unwanted pair Jesse Ramien and Api Koroisau from Newcastle and Manly respectively.

"I'd love to have them here, yeah. They're quality players and if they come up... we want to boost our squad as much as we possibly can," he said.

"If that happens, it happens. We'll be doing our best. Hopefully down the track we can sign some more quality players, and they're both quality players."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Aiden Tolman is set to become just the 12th player in Bulldogs history to reach 200 games for the club.

* Canterbury (2.2) and Penrith (2.7) are last and second last in the league respectively in tries per game this season.

* Canterbury are in danger of finishing consecutive seasons with less than 10 wins for the first time since going six straight years between 1961-66.

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 12: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak of the Bulldogs is tackled by the Knights defence during the round 17 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Canterbury Bulldogs at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 12, 2019 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)
Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in action for the Bulldogs. Source: Getty
