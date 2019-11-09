TODAY |

Kiwis build squad depth with series win over Great Britain

AAP
More From
League
Kiwis

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire is building a strong pool of players to call upon for international duty.

Despite being without the likes of Jesse Bromwich, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Nelson Asofa-Solomona for their tests with the Great Britain Lions, they were still able to notch a 2-0 series win.

They capped it off with a 23-8 victory in Christchurch on Saturday night with prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves among their best as he carried the load in the absence of props Bromwich and Asofa-Solomona.

Maguire said one of the key aspects of his job was to build depth.

"It's something I've been working at all along with the senior guys," Maguire said.

"But I think that's what's required at this level. I think the boys themselves are pushing the heights of where they want to go to."

The players likely won't assemble to pull on the black jersey again until June next year but Maguire said he expected his squad to be leaders at their respective clubs heading into the next NRL campaign.

"We want the Kiwis to be the best players in their teams when they go back to clubland."

New Zealand's series win over the Lions was their first since 1998 and Kiwis skipper Benji Marshall was one of their best during the victory in Christchurch.

"It's one I think the boys can really enjoy and to do it on home soil for us is something special," he said.

"I'm just really proud of the boys over the last couple of weeks; not just the way they've come together but themselves as a group on the field."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The star half completed a successful return to the international fold as the Kiwis beat the Lions 23-8. Source: SKY
More From
League
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Aaron Cruden to make Super Rugby return with Chiefs in 2020
2
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams confirms Toronto Wolfpack move with help from son - 'I'm not coming over for a holiday'
3
Behind the South Africa RWC win: Pride, poverty and triumph
4
Brad Fittler slams Golden Boot award selection criteria as 'ridiculous'
5
Sonny Bill Williams' arrival crashes Toronto Wolfpack website
MORE FROM
League
MORE

South Sydney sign Anthony Mundine's son on two-year deal - 'He comes from a great pedigree'
00:47

'Pinching myself' – Benji Marshall not taking Kiwis comeback for granted

Bulldogs withdraw from race to sign Latrell Mitchell from Roosters
00:41

'He's been a great role model' – Benji Marshall heralds Sonny Bill Williams' league return