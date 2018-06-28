Kiwis back-rower ruled out for rest of Bulldogs' season with knee injury sustained in US Test

Canterbury's NRL season from hell has sunk to a new low with back-rower Raymond Faitala-Mariner ruled out for the rest of 2018 with a knee injury.



Raymond Faitala-Mariner tackled by Elliott Whitehead. Source: Photosport

Faitala-Mariner suffered a torn posterior cruciate ligament and broken hand playing for New Zealand during the weekend's Test against England in Denver, the club confirmed today.



After losing Aaron Woods and Moses Mbye to mid-season moves to rival clubs, Dogs playmaker Kieran Foran was also ruled out for the rest of the year due to a foot injury this week.



A host of factors, in particular the club's salary cap problems, have conspired against the Bulldogs this year and they head into Saturday's clash with Newcastle in second last with just three wins.



Faitala-Mariner has been one of a few shining lights for them after nailing down a starting spot in the pack.



The club on Thursday signed Chris Smith from the Sydney Roosters as an immediate replacement ahead of the June 30 mid-season transfer deadline.

