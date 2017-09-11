TODAY |

Kiwis back Jordan Kahu reveals union switch aspirations: 'There have been talks'

A switch to rugby union may be made by NRL's off-contract North Queensland flyer Jordan Kahu as early as next year.

Kahu, 28, has not ruled out re-signing with NRL club the Cowboys but revealed on Wednesday he had already begun talks with "a few people" in rugby.

The New Zealand-born utility back said his main priority was to finish the NRL season "with a bang" after being cleared to return from a broken eye socket for Saturday's away clash with Newcastle.

But he has already started weighing up his future, not ruling out a move to his first sporting love - rugby.

Kahu played junior rugby in his hometown Lower Hutt on New Zealand's North Island before moving to Australia and linking with Gold Coast rugby league nursery Keebra Park State High.

Asked if he would like to stay at North Queensland, Kahu said: "Yeah, but we will see what happens.

"I have been a rugby union boy since I was young.

"That has always been an option. I have always wanted to go and have a crack at that.

"If that doesn't come then I will have to play park rugby or something."

Asked if he had decided whether he would stay in the NRL or switch to rugby next year, Kahu said: "Not really. I wish it has been locked in (by now).

"There have been talks with a few people but I can't reveal who."

In the meantime, Kahu hoped to bounce back from yet another injury.

He hasn't played since fracturing his eye socket when he copped an accidental elbow in North Queensland's round 17 win over Sydney Roosters.

It added to his horror run of injuries since his 2013 NRL debut which have included three knee reconstructions as well as a broken jaw.

He will run out on the wing against the Knights.

"That's the story of my career. I finally get a bit of confidence back and then something sets me back," said Kahu, who linked with the Cowboys this year after six seasons at Brisbane.

"But it has built my character and the person I am today.

"Although I have had numerous setbacks I think my body is in a good position where I can still play at the top level and I feel like I can still add to the team.

"I am trying to build that confidence again now and hopefully finish the year off with a bang."

