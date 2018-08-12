 

Kiwi-Tongan prop shows off ridiculous strength to score in Manly's comeback win over Bulldogs

AAP
League
NRL

Daly Cherry-Evans has inspired Manly to a 18-6 NRL win over fellow strugglers Canterbury to vault them out of wooden-spoon contention.

The Sea Eagles were ill-disciplined in the first half and trailed 6-4 at the break, but Cherry-Evans pulled the strings as they ran over the top of the hapless Dogs.

Lottoland is traditionally a fortress for the Sea Eagles but it was just their first win in their past seven matches at their home ground.

The Dogs sorely missed playmaker Lachlan Lewis, who was a late withdrawal due to personal reasons, and Jeremy Marshall-King and replacement Matt Frawley struggled to take control.

The game turned at halftime, with Tom Trbojevic scoring twice in four minutes to give his side the lead.

When Cherry-Evans spun it wide, Trbojevic powered over the top of three defenders in the 46th minute.

Trbojevic had his second when Brad Parker popped a beautiful late offload for his No.1 to give the home side a six-point buffer.

Prop Addin-Fonua Blake delivered the killer blow when, on the back of four sets of six in a row, he powered through a hole created by Cherry-Evans.

The result jumps the Sea Eagles over Gold Coast, who lost to Penrith earlier in the day, into 12th.

The Bulldogs had a two-game winning streak snapped to remain anchored near the bottom of the ladder in 14th spot, only two points in front of Parramatta.

The Bulldogs carried a 6-4 lead into halftime but probably deserved to be further ahead considering their ascendancy.

They enjoyed 40 tackles inside the Sea Eagles' red zone in the first 40 but capitalised just once, when Michael Lichaa popped an inside pass for Reimis Smith.

Trent Hodkinson was sin-binned for a professional foul late in the first half - just three minutes after going onto the field - but the Dogs failed to convert that advantage into points.

The Sea Eagles looked a different side after coming out of the sheds and recorded just their third win in 10 games.

Prop David Klemmer was a standout in a losing side, charging for 205m as well as making 24 tackles.

The Sea Eagles lost Kelepi Tanginoa with a rib injury early in the second half.

Addin Fonua-Blake crossed over in the Sea Eagles' 18-6 victory. Source: SKY
NRL
Jarryd Hayne stars with a hat-trick as Eels decimate toothless Dragons

AAP
NRL

St George Illawarra's premiership ambitions are in tatters after captain Gareth Widdop suffered a shoulder injury in a shock 40-4 mauling by lowly Parramatta.

Eels veteran Jarryd Hayne torched the Dragons with his first hat-trick in five years, while Mitchell Moses also starred with a try and four try-assists.

The Dragons' fifth defeat in six games mean they drop out of the top four for the first time this year, and could finish as low as sixth at the end of the round.

The win for the Eels - their biggest of the season - lifts them off the bottom of the ladder for the first time since March and leaves North Queensland in last place.

Having led the league for most of the year, the Dragons produced arguably their worst effort of the season against the side that occupied last spot for most of the season.

The meek showing in front of a 10,541 crowd should ring alarm bells for coach Paul McGregor.

And of most pressing concern will be the status of Widdop, who dislocated his shoulder midway through the first half when he awkwardly grounded a Moses grubber-kick in-goal.

Dragons' staff were able to pop his shoulder back in, however Widdop failed to return.

The signs were ugly from the outset for the visitors, who gave away the first six penalties and could only watch Moses set up the game's opening two tries for Hayne.

His looping 25m pass for Hayne's first try was easily the highlight of the match.

Cameron McInnes' 26th-minute sin-binning for repeated infringements kick-started a 12-minute blitz that included Widdop's injury, and George Jennings crossing on a first-tackle play.

Hayne completed his hat-trick when the Dragons inexplicably allowed an Eels bomb to bounce just before the break to give his team a resounding 22-0 halftime lead.

A Luciano Leilua try early after the break gave the Dragons a sniff, however the Eels closed out any hope of a comeback with tries to Clint Gutherson, Moses and Siosaia Vave.

Moses came up with an electric 40m run to score, adding to his six goals from seven attempts to finish the night with a 16-point haul.

The Parramatta star bagged a treble in his side's 40-4 win. Source: SKY
Wests Tigers turn attention to crucial clash with Raiders after Ivan Cleary drama finally settled

AAP
Ivan Cleary's on the bus.

Both for at least the next two years as coach of the Wests Tigers, and their three-hour road trip for today's crucial NRL clash against Canberra.

If they can defy some shocking recent history against the Raiders, the bus route could also include the Tigers making a rare visit to the finals.

Sitting four points behind eighth-placed Brisbane in ninth spot, the Tigers have just four matches to close the gap and make their first finals appearance since 2011.

After reading out a two-minute statement vowing his intention to see out his contract on Saturday, Cleary refused to take questions about his coaching future.

However he was happy to be asked about why the Raiders' recent dominance over the Tigers will count for little at GIO Stadium this afternoon.

Canberra have not only won six of their past seven meetings dating back to 2014, but accumulated a gobsmacking 206-34 difference over their past four matches alone.

The Raiders are the only team in history to have won four straight matches against the same team by at least 35 points, including a 48-12 mauling in June.

The Tigers have never failed to score at least 12 points in five straight games against a team.

"We can't really comment too much about the past, but our one game this year was certainly an aberration on the rest of our season," Cleary said.

But the Tigers do have one record in their favour.

When Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah have combined to play against the Raiders, they are a perfect ten wins from ten games.

Without one or both, the Tigers have won just four from 14 games.

Marshall alone has a career 17-1 record against the Raiders, including a perfect nine from nine in the nation's capital.

And, with the team's finals hopes on a knife's edge, Cleary declared the veteran playmaker a certain starter after battling through a calf issue.

"You always want not only your experienced players but Benji's been a big part of our team throughout the year. So you definitely want those guys on board. It's a big boost for us," he said.

"He trained really strongly (on Friday). He's had calf problems, a few different ones throughout the year. He knows how to manage that. He wouldn't play if he wasn't right."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: David Nofoaluma of the Tigers celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the round 18 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Wests Tigers at UOW Jubilee Oval on July 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Robbie Farah. Source: Getty
