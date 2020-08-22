TODAY |

Kiwi sports stars Shaun and Kayla Johnson welcome baby girl

Source:  1 NEWS

Sport stars Shaun and Kayla Johnson have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl.

Shaun Johnson and baby Millah. Source: Instagram - kaylamalvinacullen

The New Zealand rugby league and netball internationals each posted photos of their newborn daughter on their Instagram accounts overnight.

'I'm gonna be a GIRL dad!' - Shaun and Kayla Johnson announce that they're expecting their first child

"Welcome to this big crazy world Millah Malvina Johnson We love you so much", Kayla wrote.

Millah was born on August 20.

The Australia-based couple got married in December in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

The couple moved to Sydney when the Kiwis star signed for Cronulla for the 2019 season. Kayla made one appearance for the NSW Swifts in Australia's Super Netball competition last year.

