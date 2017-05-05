 

Kiwi Shaun Kenny-Dowall stood down by Roosters after being charged with drug possession

AAP

Sydney Roosters veteran Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been stood down indefinitely by the NRL club after last week being charged with drug possession.

The Kiwi was allegedly caught with cocaine at a Sydney nightclub, with the utility back due to appear in court on June 21.

Police say the Roosters back was taken into custody outside Sydney's Ivy nightclub with .46 grams of the drug.
In a statement tonight, the Sydney Roosters said Kenny-Dowall would be stood down indefinitely "pending the conclusion of the club's internal investigation and consultation with the club's board of directors".


Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich and teammate Kevin Proctor will play no part in this year's World Cup.
