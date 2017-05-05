Kiwi Shaun Kenny-Dowall stood down by Roosters after being charged with drug possession

Source:AAP
Sydney Roosters veteran Shaun Kenny-Dowall has been stood down indefinitely by the NRL club after last week being charged with drug possession.
The Kiwi was allegedly caught with cocaine at a Sydney nightclub, with the utility back due to appear in court on June 21.
In a statement tonight, the Sydney Roosters said Kenny-Dowall would be stood down indefinitely "pending the conclusion of the club's internal investigation and consultation with the club's board of directors".
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport