Kiwi Sea Eagles veteran thrilled to play in Christchurch - 'It's a dream to play in your hometown'

The Manly Sea Eagles have arrived in Christchurch for this weekend's game against the Warriors and for one player in particular, the NRL fixture truly feels like a home game.

Lewis Brown played as a junior in Canterbury before chasing his NRL dream.
Veteran second-rower Lewis Brown touched down with the rest of the Sydney-based team yesterday for Saturday's special 'home game' in Christchurch against the Warriors having been born and raised in the Garden City.

"To live my childhood dream, build it here in Christchurch… to be able to play here in front of not just my family but the whole of Christchurch, it’s something you dream of.

"It’s just good to be home and breathing that fresh New Zealand air."

Brown played junior representative grade rugby league for Canterbury and was a New Zealand Under 16s rep - he also debuted for the Canterbury Bulls in the 2005 Bartercard Cup.

Brown went on to reach the NRL in 2009, starting his career with three seasons for the Warriors from 2009-2012 before heading over to Penrith to team up with the Panthers; he signed with the Sea Eagles in 2016.

"Obviously for me, I’m coming to the back end of my career so to get a game like this and get an opportunity to showcase my team and what I get to do for a career is pretty amazing."

